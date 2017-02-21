Grand Strand Tech Tour begins workshops

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – If you’re starting a tech company, you won’t need to travel the country to do so. The North American Tech Tour partnered with the Grand Strand Tech Council to put on a three-day workshop called the Grand Strand Tech Tour.

“The technology startups that exist aren’t just in Silicon Valley, New York, and Boston,” said Grand Strand Tech Tour panelist, Ray Antonino. “They’re everywhere.”

The tech tour gives national investors a chance to find local entrepreneurs with whom to invest their money, so they can get their startup off the ground.

“With all of the communication and collaboration tools that are available today, you don’t have to live in one of those big cities to be able to start or operate a successful business,” said entrepreneur Randy Hollister. “If you can grow your business anywhere, why not the beach?”

Hollister will be attending the tech tour and he said the community is fortunate to have an event like this because there are people here with great ideas that, simply, need the resources to make their business a success.

The tech tour starts workshops on Tuesday at the Grand Strand Tech Council and the Conway Innovation Center. The tour wraps up with a closing party at Tupelo Honey Cafe in Myrtle Beach.