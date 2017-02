LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Police say they are investigating after someone robbed the Anderson Brothers Bank in Loris.

Lt. Raul Denis with the Horry County Police Department says the robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, Horry County police released photos of the suspect and the man’s car. Police say the suspect is a white male about six feet tall and fled the bank in a white car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Horry County police.

HCPD is currently looking for this vehicle in connection to Anderson Bank robbery. pic.twitter.com/xLZun2lBYj — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 21, 2017

HCPD is on scene for a bank robbery at Anderson Bank in Loris. Pictured here is the suspect, white male. 6 foot tall. pic.twitter.com/dfhOBz1RJC — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) February 21, 2017