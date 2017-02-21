Myrtle Beach firemen presented challenge coin for helping family involved in crash

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday, two firemen with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue were honored with a challenge coin by staff at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for going the extra mile on a medical call.

The post from the Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue page explains challenge coins are special tokens earned in military and para-military organizations for a mission that the crew went on, working though major emergency events, or outstanding work in the community.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue says firefighter/ Paramedic Wingard and firefighter/ EMT McDowell responded to a car crash that involved a child recently. Though everyone involved was safe, the child’s car seat was damaged in the accident and had to be thrown away.

Because the family wasn’t able to afford a replacement, the firefighters gave the family one of the car seats the fire rescue kept on hand for emergencies.

Firefighters ask that anybody who needs assistance with their car seats come by one of the stations, or contact 913-1221 for help.