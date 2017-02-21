NC bank robber surrenders to Myrtle Beach police

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Monday, a man wanted for robbing a North Carolina bank turned himself in to Myrtle Beach police.

According to the incident report, the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the ATF Task Force were contacted by SLED agents to assist them with taking a wanted person into custody.

Seventy-year-old James Boyd Custer drove to the police station in a white truck and was arrested without incident, the police report says.

Myrtle Beach police say Custer told them he had money from the bank robbery in his wallet and wanted to show officers. The report states Custer had $825 in his wallet and the money was seized as evidence.

Police served a fugitive from justice warrant and contacted Waynesville police to notify them that Custer was in custody.

Online records confirm Custer was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail Monday around 1:30 p.m.