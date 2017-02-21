NC couple hospitalized after domestic dispute, house fire

RAEFORD, NC — A Hoke County domestic dispute led to a house fire that sent two people to the hospital with serious injuries, county authorities say.

Latroy Waller, 47, and his wife, Mamie Waller, 25, were taken by helicopter to the Jaycee Burn Center at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.

Children live in the house in the 100 block of Antigua Drive in Raeford, but the four were next door at a neighbor’s home when the call came in at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said.

The husband suffered third-degree burns, including burns to his head, arms and upper chest, while the wife suffered second-degree burns, firefighter said.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said the male victim ran over to his home and was on fire. The neighbor grabbed his hose and put out the fire. He said he then saw the woman jump out of the second story to get out of the home.

“I come outside and looked across the street and saw smoke everywhere and heard sirens all over the place,” said Malyk Allen, another neighbor.

Neighbors said the couple’s two dogs survived the fire.

The children lost everything in the fire, neighbors said, so they’re collecting clothes and gift cards for the children.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started, but officials believe it stemmed from the domestic dispute.