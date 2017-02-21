NC School Board Association to aid Robeson County superintendent search

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Robeson County School Board members met Tuesday evening in Lumberton. On the agenda, how to handle the search for a new superintendent.

After several weeks of controversy, the school board tonight voted unanimously to let the North Carolina School Board Association lead the search for a new superintendent.

The board ousted the previous superintendent during a January executive session, but an offer to a new candidate was later taken back after legal action was brought to the board. The new search will begin immediately with a job posting and public comment period set to end April 17th.

Several board members expressed this was the right way to go since the process can be time-consuming and confusing.

“It is basically an administrative services that helps them recruit candidates, get good information about those candidates, and have a process that is smooth and uniform,” explained Allison Schafer, legal counsel for the N.C. School Board Association.

Schafer said the process usually costs school boards around $25,000.