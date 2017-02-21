Police look for individuals who vandalized Carolina Forest construction site

Carolina Forest Vandalism
Carolina Forest Vandalism x
Latest Galleries
-
Carolina Forest Vandalism
-
Trump in SC
-
Lake City Break-ins
-
Conway B&E
-
NMB
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway
-
Gallery: Erik Guay wins super-G world title as Canada outduels Norway
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Richard Hatch dies at 71
CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are looking for the individuals they say are responsible for vandalism in the Carolina Forest area.
According to a post on the Horry County police Facebook page, the suspects were caught on camera vandalizing new construction on Silvercrest Drive.
Police also comment that the issue appears to be an on-going problem in the area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department.