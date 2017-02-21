Police look for individuals who vandalized Carolina Forest construction site

Carolina Forest Vandalism View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are looking for the individuals they say are responsible for vandalism in the Carolina Forest area.

According to a post on the Horry County police Facebook page, the suspects were caught on camera vandalizing new construction on Silvercrest Drive.

Police also comment that the issue appears to be an on-going problem in the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department.