Powerball jackpot grows to $403 million for Wednesday drawing

COLUMBIA, SC – Wednesday night’s tenth largest Powerball jackpot drawing could crown the game’s first jackpot winner of 2017.

If someone wins tomorrow night, they will walk away $403 million richer. Lottery officials say the jackpot has rolled 19 times since it was last won.

It’s been a year since Powerball captivated the nation with a $1.5 billion prize. 2016 went on to deliver three more impressive $400+ million jackpot wins.

If no one wins Wednesday night’s millions, the jackpot will loom even larger for Saturday’s drawing.

South Carolinians looking to take a chance on the $403 million jackpot with a cash payout of $243 million, must purchase $2 Powerball tickets by 9:59 p.m. for Wednesday’s 10:59 p.m. drawing.

Jackpot odds are 1 in 293 million.

Information above is from a submitted press release.