Sargento expands cheese recall

Sargento says they are expanding a voluntary recall of cheese due to potential contamination of Listeria.
They say the cheese was supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC.
They have terminated their relationship with the supplier, according to their website.
A statement on their website reads:
“We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” Sargento Foods Chief Executive Officer Louie Gentine said. “We have high expectations for the quality and safety of our products and hold our suppliers accountable to those same standards. We will continue to evaluate our processes to ensure we remain a leader in food safety and quality.”
both the UPC bar code number AND the associated “Sell By” date on your package of cheese must match this list to be part of the recall.
|UPC
|Size
|Description
|Sell By Dates
|4610000105
|8 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Colby
|15MAY17F
|4610000107
|8 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Muenster
|05MAR17F
06MAR17F
16APR17F
17APR17F
15APR17F
|4610000122
|7.5 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack
|03MAY17B
|4610000279
|6.67 oz.
|Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack
|03MAR17B
|4610041018
|8 oz.
|Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack
|H07APR17
|4610041105
|8 oz.
|Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria
|H10APR17
|4610040094
|8 oz.
|Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese
|H09JUN17
H08JUN17
|4610000228
|6.84 oz.
|Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby
|02FEB17F
01MAR17B
16MAR17F
12APR17B
10MAY17B
|4610040041
|8 oz.
|Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco
|H04MAY17
S15MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
H12JUL17
|4610000108
|12 oz.
|Sliced Pepper Jack
|02MAY17B
03MAY17B
11JUN17B
12JUN17B
09JUL17B
10JUL17B
|4610000109
|12 oz.
|Sliced Colby-Jack
|01MAY17B
11JUN17B
|4610040002
|8 oz.
|Chef Blends Shredded Taco
|H11MAY17
H01JUN17
H14JUN17
F28JUN17
|4610040014
|8 oz.
|Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-Jack
|H06MAY17
F05JUL17
|4610040076
|8 oz.
|Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar Jack
|H07MAY17
H08MAY17
H09MAY17
F05JUL17
Key: = Added February 17, 2017