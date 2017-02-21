Sargento expands cheese recall

Sargento says they are expanding a voluntary recall of cheese due to potential contamination of Listeria.

They say the cheese was supplied by Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC.

They have terminated their relationship with the supplier, according to their website.

A statement on their website reads:

“We deeply regret any inconvenience or concern this issue has caused,” Sargento Foods Chief Executive Officer Louie Gentine said. “We have high expectations for the quality and safety of our products and hold our suppliers accountable to those same standards. We will continue to evaluate our processes to ensure we remain a leader in food safety and quality.”

both the UPC bar code number AND the associated “Sell By” date on your package of cheese must match this list to be part of the recall.

UPC Size Description Sell By Dates 4610000105 8 oz. Sargento Sliced Colby 15MAY17F 4610000107 8 oz. Sargento Sliced Muenster 05MAR17F

06MAR17F

16APR17F

17APR17F

15APR17F 4610000122 7.5 oz. Sargento Sliced Pepper Jack 03MAY17B 4610000279 6.67 oz. Sargento Sliced Tomato & Basil Jack 03MAR17B 4610041018 8 oz. Sargento Shredded Reduced Fat Colby-Jack H07APR17 4610041105 8 oz. Sargento Shredded Chef Blends 4 Cheese Pizzeria H10APR17 4610040094 8 oz. Sargento Artisan Blends Double Cheddar Shredded Cheese H09JUN17

H08JUN17 4610000228 6.84 oz. Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby 02FEB17F

01MAR17B

16MAR17F

12APR17B

10MAY17B 4610040041 8 oz. Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco H04MAY17

S15MAY17

H01JUN17

H14JUN17

H12JUL17 4610000108 12 oz. Sliced Pepper Jack 02MAY17B

03MAY17B

11JUN17B

12JUN17B

09JUL17B

10JUL17B 4610000109 12 oz. Sliced Colby-Jack 01MAY17B

11JUN17B 4610040002 8 oz. Chef Blends Shredded Taco H11MAY17

H01JUN17

H14JUN17

F28JUN17 4610040014 8 oz. Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Colby-Jack H06MAY17

F05JUL17 4610040076 8 oz. Off the Block Fine Cut Shredded Cheddar Jack H07MAY17

H08MAY17

H09MAY17

F05JUL17

Key: = Added February 17, 2017