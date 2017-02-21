SC car inspection program eyed to save lives, reduce traffic congestion, raise road money

Car inspectors look at a variety of automobile features including the brakes, tires, lights, and check for frame damage in annual car inspections in other states. Many states also require emissions tests to cut down on pollution. South Carolina stopped doing those inspections in the 1990’s.

“As a father, I want to put my son in the safest car possible. I tell him all the time, I’m not worried about you, I’m worried about other drivers,” Jason Scott, General Manager at Hendrick Toyota North, told the I-Team after giving a camera crew a tour of the trade-in lot in North Charleston. He says he’s more worried about “junk drivers” than drunk drivers.

The trade-in cars we found were missing key safety elements. Several were rusted and many had loose bumpers. One vehicle lacked headlights; the driver wired make-shift lights below the bumper. In another, the seat belt broke; the driver sat on top of it.

Seeing the clunkers rolling down our roads daily has Scott worried, and he hopes lawmakers will reconsider a safety inspection program.

“We need to make sure that tire is going to stay on the road,” he said. “And when I hit the brakes, I’m not going sliding through an intersection.”

Lori Jo Harvey, General Manager with AAA, told the I-Team the inspections program could also save everyone headaches during the morning and evening commute.

“We want to avoid that surprise break down,” she explained.