Spikes intentionally nailed along trail injures NC runner

JACKSON COUNTY, NC – Pinnacle Park is closed after police say someone intentionally nailed around 60 spikes into logs and tree roots along a trail. One person has been injured.

Sylva Police tell 7 News the trail was closed Monday as officers and even the town manager came to the park to search for more nails or spikes.

A runner had a foot impaled by a nail on the trail on February 11 according to Detective Doug Farmer. We’re told a second runner had a nail go through a shoe on the trail, but wasn’t injured.

Pinnacle Trail, East Fork Trail and Black Rock Trail are expected to reopen today. Crews used leaf blowers and metal detectors to try and find more nails that had been left on the trail.

Pinnacle Park has a trail system that spans more than 1,000 acres near Sylva. Officials are trying to make sure the trail is safe ahead of the Black Rock Summit race on March 18.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to help find the person who left the spikes behind. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sylva Police Department at (828) 586-2916.

Police have also heard from people who want to donate reward money. They can call Town Hall at 828-586-2719.