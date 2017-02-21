Spirit Airlines announces daily service between MYR, PIT to begin this spring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Tuesday, Spirit announced a new non-stop service from Pittsburgh International Airport to seven destinations, including Myrtle Beach.

The press release says the daily, non-stop flights from MYR to PIT will begin May 25, and end in November.

Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, issued the following statement:

“We are always pleased to see Spirit Airlines increase its service into Myrtle Beach, particularly service that extends well into the shoulder season. The more affordable air service we can get out of key markets like Pittsburgh, the greater our growth potential. This move puts us another step closer to achieving our goal to welcome 20 million visitors to the area by 2020. More visitors, particularly during the off season, translates into more jobs and a better economy. We value our partnership with MYR, Spirit and Myrtle Beach Golf Holiday to grow our respective market share together. “

“Pittsburgh is an excellent place to expand our growing network,” said Mark Kopczak, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines in a press release. “This new service complements Spirit’s existing service from Latrobe, and will help us provide even more ultra-low fare options from western Pennsylvania.”