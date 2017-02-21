St. James hires new football coach

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – St. James announced on Tuesday that Joey Price has been hired as the Sharks new football coach.

Price has 20 years of coaching experience, with an overall record of 238-42. He has never had a losing season. His most recent coaching job was at Wallace Rose-Hill in North Carolina. He led the team to a 15-1 record last year.

When he first took over the Bulldogs, they were 2-10. But the very next year he led them to a state championship. The team then went on to win 5 titles in 8 years.

Price went to North Myrtle Beach high school and graduated in 1976.

“I am excited about Coach Joey Price joining the Sharks coaching staff and leading our football program,” St. James Athletic Director Paula Lee said. “His energy level, knowledge and experience in building football programs and winning traditions is something to look forward to in the St. James community.”