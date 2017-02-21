StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather again today. The area of high pressure will build to our north today, and this will give us a stronger sea breeze, which will keep temperatures a little cooler than today, especially along the coast. It will warm back up again through the end of the week. Moisture will also increase Wednesday through Saturday. A few isolated showers are possible each day, but rainfall amounts will be few and far between. A cold front will move through Saturday with the chance for a few showers. Cooler weather will return on Sunday with high temperatures in the 60s.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 70-72 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 44 inland, 48 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and warm with a chance for showers. Highs 70-75.