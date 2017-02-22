CCU beats College of Charleston 16-7

COURTESY CCU ATHLETICS

CONWAY – Wood Myers and Dalton Ewing each hit three-run home runs to lead No. 19 Coastal Carolina to a 16-7 victory over the College of Charleston Wednesday.

With the win, Coastal (2-3) snapped a three-game skid and avoided its first four-game losing streak since the end of the 2014 season. The Cougars fall to 2-2.

Myers and Ewing each set career highs with four RBIs. Kevin Woodall Jr. added drove in three while Cory Wood and Seth Lancaster each scored three runs.

CCU’s Anthony Veneziano (1-0) was credited with the win despite exiting the game after a leadoff single in the fifth. The freshman, who was on a pitch count, allowed six hits, two runs and two walks with three strikeouts.