Community wants help to reconstruct Timmonsville park plagued by crime

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Timmonsville residents say reconstructing the Edgar Simon Senior Memorial Park will cut down on crime and offer children a safer place to play.

The Edgar Simon Memorial Park in Timmonsville was created in 1976. It was named in honor of a longtime resident and father of Edgar Simon Jr.

A $19,000 grant from the state six years ago helped replace fencing, picnic tables and playground equipment at the park.

Since then Edgar Simon Jr. says the park has been neglected with trash and vandalism. He created a plan and a picture of what the park would look like after reconstruction.

Simon says reconstructing the park will cost $400,000. He says the money to pay for it would come from sponsors and the help of local government.

He presented the idea to Timmonsville Town Council and Florence County Council last week.

Simon says he came up with the idea because of recreation needs in Timmonsville. He says the park help children there grow and learn in a safe environment.

“They need a beacon of hope as they step out into the world and this in Timmonsville itself needs a lift and this could be that start,” mentioned Simon.

Timmonsville Police Chief Billy Brown says his department only has four officers and it doesn’t have the man power to monitor the park each day.

Chief Brown says a new park is a good idea but may require additional security.

“If they plan to put cameras there of course that will help, adequate lighting will help, what I am going to do is introduce an ordinance where parks is going to be closed at night so we are not going to allow anyone to be at parks at night just like Florence or anywhere,” explained Chief Brown.

Chief Brown says he plans to bring his idea to council within the next two to three months.

Simon says construction on the new park is expected to begin in May.