Darlington deputies make arrest in illegal gambling house, machines seized

DARLINGTON, SC – Darlington deputies made another arrest in a illegal gambling case.

According to a press release, Christopher Hayne Witherspoon surrendered to Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators on February 21.

He has been charged with gambling, keeping a gaming house, unlawful possession of slot machines, and unlawful games and betting.

On February 9, agents with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 1826 South Fifth Street in the Hartsville area of Darlington County. While serving the search warrant agents discovered several poker style tables with poker chips and money tally’s of illegal gambling events.

Agents also located several illegal video poker gaming systems that were operable during the service of the search warrant.

Witherspoon was released from the Darlington County Detention Center on a $6,000 surety bond.