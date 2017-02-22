Darlington deputy on administrative leave after juvenile escapes from courthouse

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputy is on administrative leave after a juvenile escaped police custody at the Darlington County Courthouse Tuesday.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office says the deputy had custody of “several juveniles” following a family court hearing at the courthouse Tuesday. One of the juveniles was in custody for an alleged truancy violation, and was able to escape from the courthouse, although Lt. Kilgo did not offer details as to how the juvenile escaped.

The deputy, whose name was not released, is now on administrative pending the outcome of an investigation, according to Lt. Kilgo.