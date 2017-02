PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – Multiple fire crews were called to an early morning fire in Pawleys Island.

Midway Fire officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene they found two Myrtle Avenue houses on fire around 3:45 a.m.

Myrtle Avenue was shut down while crews worked to put the fires out.

Officials said one of the structures collapsed. No one was inside either of the homes.