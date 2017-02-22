Horry County Council will hold public workshop to discuss firearms ordinance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – There was no vote on Tuesday night at Horry County Council for the new proposed ordinance on gun-use regulation.

The ordinance was supposed to have a first reading and a vote, but after several council members proposed amendments, Chairman Mark Lazarus said there needs to be a public workshop.

Lazarus said the workshop will be open to the public and he encourages anyone to come and speak.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, Councilman Al Allen suggested an amendment to exempt licensed hunters acting lawfully under current DNR regulations from the ordinance. It was one of several suggestions. Seven council members said they would bring ideas for amendments to the workshop.

No date has been set for the public workshop. You can read more about this ordinance here.