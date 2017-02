LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police are searching for a man who disappeared after a fight.

Chief Kipp Coker says it happened Tuesday night at the Coker Mobile Home Park.

They say 51-year-old Hugo Ramirez is missing, and foul play is suspected.

Anyone who knows where Ramirez is should call Lake City Police.

Count on News13 and wbtw.com for updates.