Loris Police look to fight gang, drug activity starting with youth

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The Loris Police Department and local leaders are trying to come up with ways to fight drug and gang problems in the area.

One of the ideas is to bring the D.A.R.E program into Loris Elementary School.

“Right now we’re going to start small and start with little programs such as the D.A.R.E. program,” said Loris Police Lieutenant, Gary Buley.

D.A.R.E. stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education and is a program that teaches kids about the dangers of drugs, gangs and violent behavior.

“We have an officer signed up and we’ve got the elementary school on board,” said Lt. Buley. An officer will go to D.A.R.E. training in June so he can teach the course at Loris Elementary School starting this fall.

It’s just one step in helping the kids in the community.

“We’re tying to get these kids, the children out here on the streets, something to do,” added Lt. Buley. “Rather than turning to the streets and being something we don’t want them to be.”

There will also be a meeting held on Thursday that focuses on gangs. It’s one of the issues community members have brought to the police.

“They just want it to go away,” said Lt. Buley. “We’re just trying our best to work towards assisting that problem. It’s hard to get it away when it’s everywhere.”

The meeting will feature Horry County Police Investigator, Lynn Baker, who will speak about signs parents can look for in their children if they’re getting involved in gangs. It’s at 6pm on Thursday, February 24 at the Loris Public Safety building.

“if you could save one kid, you know, I always feel like you did your job,” said Lt. Buley.