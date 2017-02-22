Man sentenced for Myrtle Beach Circle K armed robbery

CONWAY, SC – Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Tuesday that a North Carolina man was convicted for robbing a convenience store in Myrtle Beach in 2015.

Quaddarius Holt, 30, of Charlotte, pleaded guilty to armed robbery in connection with the May 21, 2015, incident at the Circle K store on 37th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, a press release from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Judge Steven H. John sentenced Holt to 14 years in prison. Holt must serve at least 85 percent of the sentence before he can be considered for any type of parole, the press release said.

Officials say during the robbery, Holt walked behind the clerk, assaulted him with a pistol and took money, cigarettes and the victim’s wallet .

Myrtle Beach police located and arrested Holt a few days after the robbery in the city.