Man wanted for intentionally burning down Marion building in police custody

Related Coverage Marion police look for suspect in August arson case

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police say a man was taken into custody this weekend in connection to an arson investigation launched six months ago.

Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie says Johnny Locklear was arrested on Saturday in Lumberton and Marion police officers went to Lumberton on Tuesday to pick him up.

According to Chief Tennie, Locklear was wanted for third degree arson for an incident that happened on Aug. 20, 2016.

Police also say Locklear was a person of interest in various crimes including burglary and larceny throughout Marion.

Online booking records reflect he is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center and has no bond set.