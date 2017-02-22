Man wanted for intentionally burning down Marion building in police custody

By Published: Updated:
arson-suspect

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police say a man was taken into custody this weekend in connection to an arson investigation launched six months ago.

Marion Police Chief Dewayne Tennie says Johnny Locklear was arrested on Saturday in Lumberton and Marion police officers went to Lumberton on Tuesday to pick him up.

According to Chief Tennie, Locklear was wanted for third degree arson for an incident that happened on Aug. 20, 2016.

Police also say Locklear was a person of interest in various crimes including burglary and larceny throughout Marion.

Online booking records reflect he is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center and has no bond set.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s