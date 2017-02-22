News13 speaks with Congressman Tom Rice after protesters ask where he stands on major issues

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – President Donald Trump has been in office for just over one month, and since then, most of the time, protesters have shown up at Republican town hall events.

About fifty people filled the Horry County Complex today in protest claiming their voices aren’t being heard by congress.

They told representatives for Congressman Tom Rice they were very concerned about several issues. There was a big focus on healthcare and immigration. Many of the protesters say they’re worried about what’s happening in Washington

They want congress members to take a stance against several actions President Trump has put into motion.

Hope Bond was there protesting, and she says leaders need to fix what they feel is wrong with the Affordable Care Act instead of doing away with it altogether.

“Why can’t they just fix what they feel is broken. Nothing has ever passed and has been perfect. Never in the history of our country has anything ever been passed and it’s perfect from the get-go, but they don’t want to do anything for the people who have voted them into office,” said Bond.

Some also question where the money will come from to put up a wall promised by Trump.

Rice sat down with News13 after the protesters took their concerns to his representatives.

“Of course people are nervous. It’s a brand-new administration, and he wants to make some pretty radical changes, but let me tell you, Washington is in desperate need of some pretty radical changes,” said Congressman Rice.

Rice says he backs Trump on his stance with immigration and that Obamacare had to go, but protesters said if congress is going repeal Obamacare, they want to see another plan before that happens.

“I agree with that, and to say that there are not Republican plans is not true. There are two other Republican plans that have been filed. One’s been filed by the Republican study committee and another has been filed by Rand Paul. Mark Sanford introduced Rand Paul’s plan to the house,” said Rice.

News13 asked Rice if he disagreed with Trump on any of his motions, and he said the only thing he disagreed with is his response to criticism and how he uses Twitter.

Congressman Rice will hold a town hall meeting Thursday night at 6 p.m. at the Florence County Library. Several of the protesters that were in Conway on Wednesday say they plan to be there.