Sumter deputies arrest man accused of tying up, sexually assaulting elderly woman

SUMTER, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County Deputies say they have arrested a man who kidnapped, bound and sexually assaulted a 78-year-old woman Tuesday night.

The press release from Deputy Ken Bell says it happened in Dalzell and the woman called the sheriff’s office after she escaped Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the victim is currently being treated at Palmetto Health Tuomey for abrasions, cuts and bruises.

Bell says more information, including the name of the man arrested will be released later this evening.