“Team Dads” program encourages more male role-models in school

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WBTW) – A program at Riverside Elementary, called Team Dads, is encouraging dads to be more engaged with their children’s learning environment, and it could be coming to a school near you. The program seeks to bridge the gap between home and school, while connecting the community.

“The school and your home is a team,” said teacher at Riverside Elementary, Christina Prince. “It takes a village to raise a child and at these events, dads get a chance to meet each other and connect.”

She said this program is not just for dads and their children; it’s for any student that needs a male role-model. Through research the school found that their students gain the most from dads or male role-models through physical play, so they coordinate physical activities to form a stronger relationship between dads and the students.

“The students get really excited when their dads come,” said principal Vicki Underwood. “For them to come in the school with Team Dad, it opens the door for them to be comfortable in coming to do other things.”

Underwood said since joining the program, dads have come back to have lunch with students and volunteer.

This program will not be exclusive to Riverside Elementary School. Prince, along with other staff members, are working with people from different schools to spread this program throughout Horry County.

The next Team Dad event will be at Riverside Elementary on March 30 at 6 p.m.