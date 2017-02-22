StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. A storm system to our west brought clouds yesterday, but most of the rain will miss us. The storm system will be weakening, and moving southward toward Florida. It will stay rather cloudy through Thursday, and there will be a slight chance for a shower today or Thursday, but most places will stay dry. It will stay warm as well with high temperatures in the 70s today and Thursday. It will get even warmer with record high temperatures possible Friday and Saturday as some places away from the coast warm to 80 degrees. A cold front will move through late Saturday with a slight chance for a shower. Much cooler weather will move in for Sunday, but it will not last long. Warmer weather returns next week.

Today, mostly cloudy and warm with a stray shower. Highs 76 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 57-59 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 78 inland, 72 beaches.