3 big Powerball prizes won in SC

WBTW News Staff Published: Updated:
powerball

COLUMBIA, SC  – There was no Powerball jackpot win in South Carolina last night, but players still need to check their tickets.

Two players won $100,000 and another player won $50,000.

The QuikTrip on Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer and the Sunoco  on US Hwy. 78 in Ladson both sold tickets worth $100,000.  Mo Convenience on Beaufort St. in Aiken sold the $50,000 ticket.

More than 47,000 plays won prizes in South Carolina last night. Just matching the red Powerball wins $4.

Wednesday’s winning numbers for the $435 million jackpot were 10, 13, 28, 52, 61 and Powerball: 2. One jackpot winning ticket, that matched all six numbers, was sold in Indiana.

Players have 180 days for the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Odds of winning $50,000 playing Powerball are 1 in 913,129.  Odds of a 2x multiplier are 1 in 1.75, when the jackpot is greater than $150 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is $40 million.

 

Information above is from a submitted press release. 

