Carver Elementary Magnet School in Florence applications start Tuesday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence School District One will have more academic choices for students next school year.

Carver Elementary School in Florence is becoming a STEAM magnet school.

The school is inviting students interested in math, science, arts and engineering to enroll for next year.

Carver Elementary School Principal Chris Rogers says students will use the STEAM program in and out of the classrooms.

Rogers says the program will give students a chance to become problem solvers, critical thinkers and it will give students hands on experience.

He says instead of having teachers stand in front of the classroom teaching, they will now be moving around during class time.

The principal says the purpose of this type of program is to prepare students for careers that lie ahead in their future.

“We just feel like if we can put that program out there and there is some other children who feel like hey I want to learn about being an engineer or I want to learn about being a scientist, I want to learn those things and they feel like our school is a place to do that. We want to provide an avenue for them to be able to do that,” explained Rogers.

Carver Elementary STEAM coach Calandra Brisbone tells News 13 the motivator for the program includes potentially drawing students away from other high-growth areas in the district.

Throughout class time the STEAM coach is responsible for assisting teachers with lesson plans and ideas to enhance students learning.

Principal Chris Rogers and Brisbone plan to collaborate throughout the effort, so they can work through obstacles and find easy solutions.

Brisbone says she spent nine years in the classroom, but this will be her first year to work outside of it.

“It’s a little different in that I get to have more of the relationship school wide with students. I get to share their experiences and I see a variety of strategies used across the grid from kindergarten through fourth grade,” Brisbone said.

Carver Elementary will host a STEAM night for any parents in Florence School District one who wants to learn more about the program.

The event will be held at Carver Elementary School February 28th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Applications for the STEAM program will be available during this time.

https://www.fsd1.org/schools/carver/pages/default.aspx