Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre to present the comedy ballet: Coppélia

MYRTLE BEACH, SC- A special story book ballet production is being put together and rehearsed by Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre’s artistic directors, dancers, production staff and volunteers. The charming comedy ballet “Coppélia” is Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre’s offering for the Grand Strand community this coming spring.

Two performances are scheduled as follows: The CYBT Arts-Outreach performance for area schools, slated on Friday, March 31st and a public performance on Saturday, April 1st at the Christ United Methodist Church Auditorium on Fantasy Way, Myrtle Beach.



This year’s Spring CYBT Arts-Outreach performance is free to students and teachers from area schools (Grades 1 – 12). The only cost to them is the transportation expense to the theater.



For the public performance on April 1st, children, ages 3-13 years, will get in free but must be accompanied by a paying adult.

The Coastal Youth Ballet Theatre “Coppelia” Performances / Ticket Information:

CYBT Arts-Outreach Student Matinee:

Friday, March 31 at 10 AM

FREE to students and teachers from area schools (Grades 1-12)



Public Performance: (there is only one public performance)

Saturday, April 1 at 4 PM

FREE for children 13 years and under

Venue:

Christ United Methodist Church Auditorium

2901 Fantasy Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 (across Medieval Times)

Tickets Prices:

* General Admission: $20.00

* Seniors [65 and older]: $18.00 (may be purchased online but must present an ID)

* Groups of 15 or more: $18.00

* Children: Ages 3 – 13 years: FREE but must be accompanied by a paying adult.



How to purchase tickets:

Online at: http://www.CYBT.org

By phone: Call (843) 651-2006 or (843) 839-5678

In person:

at the Coastal Dance Centre Studio at the Market Common

3070 Deville Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

or in Murrells Inlet

at 3554 Old Kings Highway, Murrels Inlet, SC 29576