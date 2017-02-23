Florence deputies, SWAT arrest man in Francis Marion Road murder

Rasheem Kevin Thomas is charged with murder and accessory before the fact of a felony.
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people Thursday morning in connection with a murder that occurred in early February.

Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office says deputies were assisted by FCSO SWAT, the FCSO helicopter, K9 tracking team, and the U.S. Marshals Services to execute a search warrant and arrest warrant at a home on Liberty Chapel Road in Florence. Rasheem Kevin Thomas was wanted for the Feb. 2 murder of Malcolm Kindred “Kenny” Kemmerlin on Francis Marion Road, adds Nunn.

Thomas was taken into custody without problem. He is charged with murder and accessory before the fact of a felony. A second man, Michael Jow Smith, had already been arrested in connection with the killing. Investigators say Thomas was with Smith when the victim was killed, and that Thomas provided Smith with the gun used in the murder.

The investigation continues and more charges are possible, according to Nunn.

Thomas was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 7:01 a.m. Thursday. He will remain behind bars until he has a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.

