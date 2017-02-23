Georgetown County Sheriff warns of phone scams during tax season

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says there have been several incidents of people getting phone calls from individuals posing as IRS agents.

Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb warns in a recent post to the sheriff’s office Facebook page that individuals are using tax season to solicit fines and fees from unsuspecting citizens.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says during the call, the caller claims enforcement action has been initiated by the US Treasury Department for failure to appear before a magistrate or grand jury.

The IRS website says they will not call and demand immediate payment without first sending a bill in the mail, they will not demand that a person pay without being able to appeal or question the amount and they will not require a person to pay in a specific way, such as via prepaid debit cards, or ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone. Furthermore, the IRS will not threaten to have police or other agencies come and arrest a person.

Officials recommend that if a person receives a suspicious telephone call, they do not give out any information and hang up.

As of Thursday, the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was not aware that anyone had fallen victim to the scam.

Citizens who believe they have received a call can report it to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102. Complaints can also be filed with the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration or with the FTC.

 

