SPARTANBURG, SC – A man is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and pulling back the shower curtain while she was bathing, according to a Spartanburg Police report.

Isaiah Shyjuan Foster, 19, of Arizona Ave. is charged with Peeping Tom and housebreaking, according to online jail records.

The report says the incident happened on Feb. 19.

His bond is set at $10,000.

He is in the Spartanburg Co. Detention Center.