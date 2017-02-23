Florence DJJ Director charged for filing false insurance claim

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, SLED agents arrested a woman for filing a false insurance claim after a car crash in 2016.

The press release from SLED says 36-year-old Lacharda Burgess Green was charged with presenting false claim for insurance payment, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and forgery, value less than $10,000.

According to SLED, both felony charges carry penalty of a fine, up to five years in prison, or both.

The warrants from SLED say Green was in a single-car crash with a dog on Feb. 18, 2016 and the next day, she gave a recorded statement to her insurance company describing she and her son’s injuries and their visit to the hospital. Agents say Green admitted to submitting forged medical bills from the hospital amounting to $4,163.50 to the insurance company for payment.

The Department of Juvenile Justice Public Affairs Director confirms Green was the Florence County Department of Juvenile Justice Director.

Green has been suspended without pay pending any developments in the investigation.

Green was booked in the Florence County Detention Center Thursday at 8:32 a.m. and released an hour later on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.