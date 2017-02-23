Lumberton theater hosting show to benefit flood victims

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Jef Lambdin joined News13 Now at 9 a.m. on Thursday to talk about the “After the Flood Variety Show” that will be in Lumberton on Friday, February 24. Lambdin said the show will truly bring a variety of performers, including himself as a mime and juggler. Other performances include magic, bubble art and music.

Lambdin said the idea for the show began when people – including other performers – from around the state began asking him how they could help flood victims after Hurricane Matthew. There are still more than 100 people living in area motels and even more living elsewhere, still unable to return home. Lambdin decided to organize the variety show as a result of that interest. All profits from the show will go to the city’s Hurricane Matthew recovery fund called “rebuild Lumberton.”

The show will be at 6 p.m. Friday at the Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton. Tickets are $10 for adults & $5 for children. Tickets are available at the theater each day from noon until 6 p.m. Tickets are also available by calling 910-738-4339 or at the door on Friday night. A list of performers, including former American Idol contestant Charly Lowry, can also be found on the variety show’s event page on the theater’s website.

The following is an excerpt from that page:

Many of you know that we had terrible flooding here in Lumberton, NC, last October. There are folks who will need help and support for years to come as they rebuild their homes, their lives and our community. We’re getting together to raise money to support “Rebuild Lumberton!” Come and join us for a zany night of music, mime, juggling, clowning, magic & mayhem! And ALL of the proceeds go to help “Rebuild Lumberton!”