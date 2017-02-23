Man wanted after pulling pistol on Darlington deputy, running away from traffic stop

SOCIETY HILL, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who fled a traffic stop, pulled a gun and ran away from a deputy.

According to a press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo, just after midnight on Thursday, a deputy with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a car on US Highway 52 for several traffic violations. When the deputy turned on his lights, the driver tried to flee.

Eventually, the suspect pulled the car behind a home on Williamson Drive and got out of the car as the deputy approached the vehicle. The press release says the suspect pulled a .45 caliber pistol from his waistband and the deputy wrestled the weapon out of the suspect’s hand.

The suspect escaped on foot, but was identified by investigators after he left his drivers license in the car.

According to the sheriff’s office, 24-year-old Daniel Raynard Jackson of Darlington is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Arrest warrants say he is wanted on charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension and leaving a vehicle unattended.

Officials say the man is 5’10” tall, 170 pounds, and was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-398-4501 or 911.