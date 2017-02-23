McLeod Guest House receives donations of food, toiletries in honor of Food Check-Out Week

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Members of the Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee stopped by the McLeod Guest House Thursday morning to drop off food, toiletries, and other necessities.

The group donated the items, along with over $1,100, in honor of Food Check-Out Week. Food Check- Out Week began in the 1990’s to spread information about agriculture and connect people with sources of food, clothing, shelter and energy in their communities.

The McLeod Guest House provides families from outside the area a comfortable place to stay while their loved ones are receiving treatment at the medical center.

“The first thing the lady tells me is February is when the closet is empty and when we show up she is always like oh my goodness I cannot believe you’ve done all this for us,” said Chairman of the Pee Dee District Women’s Committee, Joye Davis.

The Guest House is fully funded through charitable donations to the McLeod Foundation and is located across the street from the McLeod Cancer Center.