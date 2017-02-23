Myrtle Beach Police Department adds howler sirens to vehicles

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Next time a Myrtle Beach Police officer drives past you with his lights on, you won’t just be hearing or seeing his car, you’ll also be feeling it.

The department has added howler sirens to its fleet. The new devices emit short bursts of low-frequency sound that will vibrate nearby cars.

The police department says the new sirens will be good for drivers who are listening to music or talking on the phone and would be otherwise unaware of the emergency traffic around them.

The video above, created by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, demonstrates the new sirens.