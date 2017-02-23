Police search for second suspect in Conway armed robbery case

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police say they have arrested one of two individuals wanted for an armed robbery that happened earlier this week.

A press release from Lt. Selena Small with Conway police says officers responded to Leonard Avenue in reference to an armed robbery on Tuesday.

On arrival, officers discovered the victim, who said two suspects entered the home with a gun and robbed them.

Both suspects ran away before police arrived at the home, but over the course of the investigation, officers obtained information that lead to the arrest of one of the suspects.

Conway Police charged Jutwa Hollingsworth, 17, of Conway, with burglary first degree, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Anyone with additional information on this case, is asked to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.