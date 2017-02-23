Ripley’s hosting World Sword Swallower’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium in Myrtle Beach is taking part in the 10th annual World Sword Swallower’s Day on Saturday, February 25.

The location on Ocean Boulevard is featuring Haley Hall. She was the youngest sword swallower in the world just a few years ago.

The show starts at 2:00 p.m. with the Big Swallow finale at 2:25.

The free show will also feature appearances from Sharkee the mascot and music from Ripley’s own Corey Holden.

“Ripley’s is about performers, the energy, the passion just bringing communities and cultures together,” Holden said. “Our biggest thing is family. we love families we love bringing out where people can bring out their kids and see things like this. I’m a huge Dean Cain fan, I’ve watched Ripley’s my entire life. I like being able to share that culture with the kids and things like that also because that’s just what Ripley’s is about.

“Sword swallowers have been prodded and examined by doctors and scientists in the name of science for the past 150 years, often without being recognized for their contributions,” said Dan Meyer, President, Sword Swallower’s Association International. “We want to change that. That’s one of the reasons we celebrate World Sword Swallower’s Day.”

If you would like to visit Ripley’s Odditorium, Aquarium, or any of the Ripley’s Myrtle Beach Attractions after the free show; Ripley’s is showing their “Carolina Love” until February 28th with a $10 (plus tax) admission to NC & SC residents for single admission tickets. In addition, $1 from every “Carolina Admit” will be donated to the America Heart Association – Myrtle Beach Chapter. Tickets must be used by February 28th, 2017. You must present a valid NC/SC ID to receive the discount.

The Ripley’s attractions are also hosting a job fair on Friday March 3rd from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the aquarium at Broadway at the Beach.

All Ripley’s Myrtle Beach Managers will be onsite and hiring for over 100 Openings.

Potential jobs include: Admissions, Guest Services, Housekeeping, Educators, Haunted Actors, Supervisors, Divers, Food & Beverage, Operations, Photo Port Attendants, Mascots, Ripley’s Ruckus Drummers, Photo Mermaids, Show Mermaids, Glass Bottom Boat Adventure Guides and more.

Successful candidates must be able to work flexible hours, weekends, nights, and holidays.

They area also offering one free admission to all Ripley’s Attractions for every applicant on the day of the event.

Apply prior to the job fair online at http://bit.ly/RipleyCareers