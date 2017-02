LAURINBURG, SC (WBTW) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is being investigated by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation, according to Patty McQuillan Communications Officer with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Communications Office.

The investigation comes after allegations of missing money from an inmate fund and excessive use of force by a deputy.

News13 reached out to Sheriff Ralph Kersey for comment and have yet to hear back.