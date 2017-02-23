Second man arrested in Hartsville home invasion where victim fired gun at suspects

By Published:
Savion Evans and Willie Bernard Huggins. Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
Savion Evans and Willie Bernard Huggins. Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested the second suspect in a home invasion case that happened in January.

On Thursday, 19-year-old Savion Marquez Evans was arrested by investigators and charged with burglary first degree.

The press release from Lt. Robert Kilgo says deputies responded to a home on Ousleydale Road Jan. 16 around 9 p.m. about a burglary. Deputies say the homeowner also shot and injured one of the suspects.

Two days after the invasion, Willie Bernard Huggins, 23, was taken into custody by deputies and charged with burglary first degree. According to Kilgo, Huggins did receive a gunshot wound during the break-in.

Deputies say the case remains under investigation by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s