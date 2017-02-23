South Carolina May Get Two Special “Sports” License Plates in One Bill

It appears two special license plates will become reality in South Carolina — in one bill.



The House approved a Senate bill yesterday (2/22) to allow the DMV to issue special “Clemson University 2016 Football National Champions” license plates.



Among the sponsors of the bill is Sen. Gerald Malloy (D-Hartsville).



But the House tacked on an amendment that the DMV can also issue “Coastal Carolina University 2016 College World Series Champions” special license plates, and plate #1 would go to head coach Gary Gilmore.



If the Senate approves the change, the bill will likely become law.



The Senate already introduced another bill that calls for the CCU plates but if the aforementioned bill becomes law, the separate CCU bill will likely not be necessary.