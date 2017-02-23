StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The warm weather will continue into the weekend, with record highs possible Friday & Saturday. A storm system over Florida will continue to send clouds our way today, but most of the rain will stay to our south. It will stay warm with highs today back in the 70s. More sunshine on Friday and Saturday will bump temperatures to near 80 away from the coast. A cold front will move through late Saturday. There will not be much moisture with this front, but much cooler weather will move in Saturday night, and high temperatures on Sunday will be in the 60s. This will be another brief cool down, and warmer weather will quickly return next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 53-55 inland, 57-58 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 75-80.