Woman pepper-sprayed after car fire on SC interstate

WSPA
sc-car-fire

ANDERSON, SC  – A woman was pepper sprayed in stopped traffic Wednesday night on Interstate-85.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies say the victim was stopped near mile marker 27 on Northbound I-85. The traffic was stalled while crews responded to a vehicle fire around 8:22 p.m.

Traffic was backed up at least two miles because of the fire.

Lieutenant Sheila Cole with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was stopped in traffic in her vehicle when the suspect pulled up and pepper sprayed into the victim’s vehicle.

It doesn’t appear that the suspect knew the victim.

The victim was treated by EMS.

7 News is told she did not want to press charges and was able to continue on her way.

Deputies say the suspect was driving a silver BMW.

