Around Town: Daytona 500 Community Watch Party

The event will start at 1:30 p.m. and continue until the conclusion of the Daytona 500. The party will be hosted at Mellow Mushroom, 120 Dunbarton Dr., in Florence, S.C.

The Community Watch Party will feature a food and drink special courtesy of Mellow Mushroom. Fans who attend will have the chance to win tickets, pit passes and pre-race ceremony wristbands, along with other prizes and giveaways to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Labor Day weekend.

Information provided by Darlington Raceway.