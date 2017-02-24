CCMF announces Montgomery Gentry will headline Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – On Friday morning, Carolina County Music Fest announced that Montgomery Gentry will be headlining the event’s Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert.

The Kick-Off Concert will be presented June 8. The regular three-day concert festival includes starts like Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Big & Rich, Billy Currington, Lee Brice, Chris Young, Kip Moore, Granger Smith, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Jordan Rager, Dee Jay Silver and Kevin Mac.

According to the event’s Facebook page, anyone who purchases their 3-day general admission ticket by March 10 will also receive a Thursday Night ticket. Organizers clarify that individuals that have already bought their tickets will also receive the Thursday night concert for free.

Single day tickets to the Thursday Night Kick-Off Concert are available for $39. Single tickets will be available to local residents for a discounted rate of $19 per ticket with an ID as proof of address, and can purchased at the following locations: The Bowery, 110 Ninth Ave. N.; ART Burger Sushi Bar, 706 N. Ocean Blvd.; Chemist, 300 Ninth Ave. N.; Gordo Taco’s, 214 Ninth Ave N.; Noisy Oyster, 101 S. Kings Hwy.