CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – On Thursday, the Conway Police Department swore a different kind of member into the force.

Roko is a 2-year-old German Shepard and officers say he will assist the department crack down on drugs and with locate missing people, suspects and items.

A press release from Lt. Selena Small says the four-legged officer was purchased with help from a grant from Firehouse Subs. His handler and caretaker will be officer Gary Mahaffey.