Dillon County inland port passes second reading by county council

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon County is now one step closer to becoming an inland port.

This week, county council passed second reading of an ordinance that will approve the purchase of $2.4 million, 150 acre plot of land to be used by the South Carolina Port Authority to build an inland port.

Dillon County Administrator Rodney Berry says the project is set to give the local economy a boost.

“It creates a lot of jobs, it cuts transportation costs exponentially, that draws the interest of industry, and we’ve already had people calling us since they’ve learned of this possibility,” Rodney Berry said.

The ordinance will have a third and final reading next month and officials hope to break ground on the port later this spring.